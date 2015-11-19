Oil platform operator to pay more than $41 mln in penalties-U.S. Justice dept

WASHINGTON Nov 19 The offshore oil platform
operator ATP Oil & Gas Corp. has agreed to pay more than $41
million in penalties to settle claims it made unauthorized
discharges of oil and chemicals from a production platform in
the Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. Justice Department said on
Thursday.
ATP is going through bankruptcy and is no longer
operating. On Thursday the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the
Southern District of Texas approved an agreement allowing an
unsecured claim of $38 million for a judicial civil penalty
judgment, according to the Justice Department. ATP will also pay
administrative penalty of $3.85 million for related violations,
it added.
"ATP's illegal and unsafe actions in the Gulf of Mexico
warrant this concerted enforcement effort to deter it and others
in the oil and gas industry from committing similar misconduct,"
Assistant Attorney General John Cruden said in a statement. "No
operator should place oil production goals ahead of protection
of its workers or the marine environment."
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Christian Plumb)