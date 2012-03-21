South Africa urges EU suspend airline carbon scheme

| GENEVA, March 21
GENEVA, March 21 South Africa on Wednesday urged
the European Union to suspend for two years its controversial
airline emissions trading scheme (ETS) to allow time for a
global agreement on carbon charges to be worked out through the
United Nations.
The proposal, set out at a Geneva conference by Pretoria's
tourism minister Marthinus van Schalkwyk, won quick backing from
a U.S. government representative and industry bodies from Europe
and the Middle East.
"Aggressive unilateralism and extra-territorial measures are
not the way to go in an increasingly globalized world," he
declared in a reference to the ETS, which has raised a storm of
world opposition and threats of an aviation trading war.
To resolve the looming conflict in which many major
countries are urging their airlines to boycott the scheme, van
Schalkwyk said he was putting forward to the 27-nation EU a
"firm proposal" to resolve the issue.
"Given that multilateral negotiating options are not yet
exhausted, we call on the EU to do the sensible thing and
suspend the extension of the ETS to aviation for two years," he
told the meeting, on environmental issues facing the industry.
An EU law that compels all airlines flying into and out of
Europe to buy carbon permits to offset their emissions went into
effect from Jan. 1, but bills will not be presented until April
2013 to allow time for calculating carbon totals.
On Tuesday, a senior Indian official said his country would
tell its air companies not to buy permits or share emission data
with the EU, and that it could later ask them to cancel planned
purchases of Airbus planes from European aerospace company EADS
if the dispute worsened.
China has already said its airlines must not take part in
the EU scheme and has suspended the purchase of Airbus jets
worth $14 billion, while the United States has warned of
"appropriate action."
GLOBAL SOLUTION VITAL
At the two-day conference, an annual event organized by the
Geneva-based Air Transport Action Group (ATAG), U.S. Federal
Aviation Administration (FAA) environment specialist Julie
Oettinger said a global solution is vital.
"ICAO (the U.N. Civil Aviation Organization) is the only
place where the aviation community will come together and solve
this problem," she said. The EU stance is allowing some
countries to avoid discussing environmental issues, she added.
Athar Husain-Khan, deputy secretary-general of the
Association of European airlines, warned that the "problem will
not go away" if no solution is found before the next full
Assembly of ICAO in autumn 2013.
"It would be chaos -- everyone will be confronted with a
plethora of separate schemes. That is not a path any of us
should want to embark on," he said.
And Andrew Parker, a senior vice-president of Emirates
Airline, said the best way to get movement at the
190-member ICAO -- where discussions have been under way for
some 15 years -- would be for the EU to agree to the
postponement idea.
EU representative Mary Veronica Tovsak Pleterski, director
for carbon markets in the European Commission's
directorate-general for climate action, told the conference that
Brussels could be flexible on the problem.
"Once there is a global solution, we will look again at our
law," she said. The EU has always insisted it wants an
international carbon charge program for aviation but says it
went ahead with its own in frustration at the long haggling in
ICAO.
But the FAA's Oettinger said this promise was "not
sufficiently motivating." She added: "We need a stimulus now."