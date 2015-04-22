Bees may get hooked on nicotine-linked pesticides

| LONDON, April 22
LONDON, April 22 Bees may be getting hooked on
nectar laced with widely used nicotine-related chemicals in
pesticides they cannot even taste, in the same way humans are
addicted to cigarettes, new research has found.
Adding to evidence of potential harm from the chemicals,
another field-scale study published on Wednesday also found that
exposure to so-called neonicotinoids affects reproduction and
colony growth in some bee species.
Europe has placed restrictions on three such pesticides,
citing concerns for bees, but debate continues about the impact
of low doses on these and other non-target insects.
Supporters of neonicotinoids - made by companies including
Bayer and Syngenta - say they have a major
benefit because they destroy pests and boost crop yields.
Critics, however, fear they contribute to a decline in bees,
which are crucial for crop pollination.
To find out more, Geraldine Wright of Newcastle University
and colleagues offered bees a choice of sipping on pure sugar
water or a sugar solution containing very low doses of
neonicotinoids.
Wright said she was shocked to find that honeybees and
bumblebees drank more from pesticide-containing solutions,
implying that naturally foraging bees would do likewise.
"There's a conundrum that they are attracted to the stuff
that actually is having a negative impact on their motor
function and their ability to collect food and forage," she told
reporters.
The most likely reason lies in the similarity of the
chemicals to nicotine, which itself is produced by tobacco
plants to prevent against attacks by insects. In large amounts
it is toxic, but a little bit acts as a drug.
"As soon as it gets into their blood they are getting a
little buzz, as it were, and they are responding to that,"
Wright said.
Separately, a team of Swedish researchers found that oilseed
rape sown from seeds coated in neonicotinoids reduced wild bee
density, solitary bee nesting and bumblebee colony growth.
Neonicotinoid exposure did not significantly impact honeybee
colonies, possibly because they have larger colonies with more
workers and are better equipped to deal with damage, but
scientists said the evidence against the chemicals was growing.
"At this point in time it is no longer credible to argue
that agricultural use of neonicotinoids does not harm wild
bees," said David Goulson, a biologist at the University of
Sussex, who was not involved in either of the research efforts.
Both bee studies were published in the journal Nature.
