Groups launch appeal to Alberta power plant ruling

* Groups seek leave to appeal Maxim Power decision
* Argue ruling was fast-tracked to skirt new carbon rules
* Maxim says plant would be cleanest in country
By Jeffrey Jones
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 2 Environmental groups
have launched a court action against Alberta's utility
regulator, arguing it fast-tracked its approval of a coal-fired
power plant so the operator could avoid upcoming carbon
regulations.
Ecojustice and the Pembina Institute said on Tuesday they
seek to appeal the Alberta Utilities Commission's June 30
interim decision granting Maxim Power Corp (MXG.TO) approval to
build a 500-megawatt generating unit near Grand Cache in
western Alberta.
The green groups said they aim to show the commission
rushed its decision without considering all the evidence, as it
did not conduct a public hearing.
It pointed out the AUC granted Maxim's request to get the
green light by June 30, the latest date allowing the plant to
be built by July 1, 2015. The company had said it received
assurances from the federal environment minister that it could
avoid new carbon rules if the plant was built by then.
"It's as if getting this project approved in advance of the
federal coal regulations is somehow in the public interest,"
said Chris Severson-Baker, Pembina's managing director.
"It's really bizarre, not even having a hearing, not
granting standing to appear before the AUC to groups like the
Pembina Institute who have been working on these issues
regarding coal-fired power plants for decades."
Last year, the Canadian government said it would force
power producers to phase out older coal-fired power plants
unless they can employ expensive technology to cut greenhouse
gas emissions, and require new plants to match emissions from
gas-fired facilities.
Pembina had sought intervenor status through individuals
who live close to the HR Milner Generating Station. Maxim runs
that 150-MW plant and the new unit would be at the same site.
The commission said the residents had informed it that they
did not oppose the new plant.
The AUC noted in its decision that Maxim said the facility
is required to make sure Alberta has enough electricity to meet
demand.
It also mentioned Maxim's contentions that approval was
necessary "to meet the expectations of private investors in the
predictability of the regulator process."
A spokesman with the commission was not immediately
available for comment.
Maxim has said the plant will employ "state-of-the-art,
supercritical, pulverized coal technology," which would make it
the country's cleanest coal-fired facility. It aims to start
construction next summer.
The case is Pembina Institute for Appropriate Development,
applicant, and Alberta Utilities Commission and Maxim Power
Corp, respondents, Appeal No. 1101-0193AC in the Court of
Appeal of Alberta.
(Editing by Peter Galloway)