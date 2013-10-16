Business urged to do more to save oceans -World Bank study

* Oceans risk irreversible damage-international report
* "Paradigm shift" needed, with public-private partnerships
By Environment Correspondent Alister Doyle
OSLO, Oct 16 Businesses should play a bigger
role in helping to save depleted fish stocks as part of efforts
to prevent irreversible damage to the oceans, a World-Bank
backed report said on Wednesday.
The study, by 21 experts including government ministers,
academics, conservationists and company leaders, said policies
for protecting the oceans from over-fishing, pollution and
climate change were often ineffective and fragmented.
It recommended more public-private partnerships involving
companies, governments, local communities and others to protect
ecosystems that are the main source of protein for a billion
people, mainly in the developing world.
"A paradigm shift is needed in how we use and conserve ocean
resources to address current inadequacies," the report said.
The panel, set up by the World Bank, is one of several
groups trying to find ways to deal with threats to the oceans. A
separate Global 0cean Commission, for instance, is looking at
how to safeguard the high seas, outside national jurisdictions.
There have been many failures despite past calls for action;
a U.N. summit in Johannesburg in 2002, for instance, set a goal,
set to be missed, of restoring world fisheries to health by
2015.
The 29-page report provides an outline for action for a
group of 140 nations who have signed up to seek solutions to the
problems.
"It is vital to have the CEOs of major seafood companies
around the table," Ove Hoegh-Guldberg, chair of the panel and
director of the Global Change Institute at the University of
Queensland in Australia, told Reuters by telephone.
He said that better management would make it easier to apply
lessons from one part of the world elsewhere.
"The same problems that are occurring for coral reefs in
Thailand are occurring in Tanzania," he said. "This is about
creating that platform where you could swap ideas and develop
technologies as a global community."
IRREVERSIBLE CHANGE
Chris Lischewski, President and CEO of Bumble Bee Foods,
North America's biggest branded seafood company, said businesses
were often wrongly seen as "the bad guys" in ocean management.
"Sustainable fisheries is key to our future," Lischewski,
who is also a member of Wednesday's panel, told Reuters in a
telephone interview.
He said Bumble Bee Foods, which has a turnover of about $1
billion, worked with conservationists, for instance, to ensure
that the tuna it sells is only caught from sustainable sources.
And he said the company was working with countries including
Fiji, Mauritius and Colombia and would soon announce a new
partnership with "a group of coastal countries".
Last week, an international report by a group of scientists
also warned the oceans were suffering a "deadly trio" of threats
from global warming, declining oxygen levels and acidificiation.
And a report by the U.N.'s panel on climate change said last
month that land and ocean surface temperatures had warmed by
about 0.9 degree Celsius (1.6 F) since the late 19th century,
almost half way to a 2 C (3.6 F) ceiling set by almost 200
governments to prevent dangerous change.
Wednesday's report did not look at costs of implementing
recommendations. "Regardless of what we do, fish is going to
cost more in the future," Lischewski said, saying the world
population was rising and many fish stocks were at maximum
yields.