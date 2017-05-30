Big tobacco leaves huge ecological footprint -WHO

* Tobacco causing "massive harm" to environment, WHO report
says
* Product's life cycle is "overwhelmingly polluting and
damaging"
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environmental damage -
WHO
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, May 30 Tobacco growing is causing
"massive harm" to the environment through the extensive use of
chemicals, energy and water, and pollution from manufacturing
and distribution, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on
Tuesday.
The United Nations agency called for the tobacco industry to
compensate for its products that contribute to greenhouse gases
blamed for climate change, but gave no estimate of damage.
The ecological footprint goes far beyond the effects of
cigarette smoke, the WHO said in its first report on tobacco's
impact on the environment. "From start to finish, the tobacco
life cycle is an overwhelmingly polluting and damaging process."
"Tobacco growing, the manufacture of tobacco products and
their delivery to retailers all have severe environmental
consequences, including deforestation, the use of fossil fuels
and the dumping or leaking of waste products into the natural
environment," Oleg Chestnov, WHO Assistant Director-General,
said in the report to mark World No Tobacco Day on Wednesday.
Tobacco use kills 7 million people a year, according to WHO.
It clinched a landmark treaty in 2005, now ratified by 179
countries, that calls for a ban on tobacco advertising and
sponsorship, and taxes to discourage use.
Tobacco plants require large quantities of insecticides,
herbicides, fungicides and fumigants to control pest or disease
outbreaks.
"Many of these chemicals are so harmful to both the
environment and farmers’ health that they are banned in some
countries," the report said.
Vast quantities of wood are burned to cure tobacco leaves,
contributing to deforestation. Some big growers like China and
Zimbabwe are also using coal, which emits carbon dioxide, the
main greenhouse gas blamed for global warming, the WHO said.
Millions of kilogrammes of non-biodegradable cigarette butts
are discarded every year, it said.
Tobacco waste contains over 7,000 toxic chemicals that
poison the environment, including human carcinogens, it added.
Japan Tobacco Inc, Philip Morris International
and British American Tobacco report on their use
of environmental resources and waste streams, but the
self-reported data is "limited and opaque", the report noted.
It also criticised the China National Tobacco Company, which
produces roughly 44 percent of cigarettes consumed globally, for
not publishing comprehensive environmental data.
The WHO said it should be mandatory for tobacco companies to
supply information on environmental damage.
"All producers should be required to compensate for the
environmental harms caused by deforestation, water use, waste,
etc. through offsets in order to ultimately reduce the long-term
ecological harm their business causes," it said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Andrew Bolton)