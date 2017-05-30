UPDATE 1-Big tobacco leaves huge ecological footprint - WHO

* Tobacco causing "massive harm" to environment, WHO says
* Product's life cycle is very "polluting and damaging"
* Tobacco firms should compensate for environment damage -
WHO
* Japan Tobacco Inc calls WHO report "misleading"
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, May 30 Tobacco growing causes "massive
harm" to the environment through extensive use of chemicals,
energy and water, and pollution from manufacturing and
distribution, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on
Tuesday.
The United Nations agency called for the tobacco industry to
compensate for its products that contribute to greenhouse gases
blamed for climate change, but gave no estimate of damage.
The ecological footprint goes far beyond the effects of
cigarette smoke, the WHO said in its first report on tobacco's
impact on the environment. "From start to finish, the tobacco
life cycle is an overwhelmingly polluting and damaging process."
"We've not estimated the full economic impact of what's
happening to the environment, that will require more studies,"
Vinayak Prasad, WHO tobacco control coordinator, told a news
briefing.
Tobacco use kills 7 million people a year, according to the
WHO, which marks World No Tobacco Day on Wednesday.
It drew up a landmark treaty in 2005, now ratified by 179
countries, that calls for a ban on tobacco advertising and
sponsorship, and taxes to discourage use.
Tobacco plants require large quantities of insecticides,
herbicides, fungicides and fumigants to control pest or disease
outbreaks.
"Many of these chemicals are so harmful to both the
environment and farmers’ health that they are banned in some
countries," the report said.
Vast quantities of wood are burned to cure tobacco leaves,
contributing to deforestation. Some big growers like China and
Zimbabwe are also using coal, which emits carbon dioxide, the
main greenhouse gas blamed for global warming, the WHO said.
Millions of kilogrammes of non-biodegradable cigarette butts
are discarded every year, it said.
Tobacco waste contains over 7,000 toxic chemicals that
poison the environment, including human carcinogens, it added.
Japan Tobacco Inc, Philip Morris International
and British American Tobacco report on their use
of environmental resources and waste streams, but the
self-reported data is "limited and opaque", the report noted.
Michelle McKeown, Japan Tobacco (JTI) corporate
communications vice-president, accused the WHO of "trying to
highjack the climate change agenda" from other U.N. agencies and
its leadership of being "off-track".
"The report is misleading and disconnected with reality," she
said in an emailed response. "Of all major crops, tobacco is
one that requires the least crop protection agents. This is
coupled by JTI's efforts to encourage environmentally-friendly
techniques."
The WHO criticised the China National Tobacco Company, which
produces roughly 44 percent of cigarettes consumed globally, for
not publishing comprehensive environmental data.
The WHO said it should be mandatory for tobacco companies to
supply information on environmental damage.
"All producers should be required to compensate for the
environmental harms caused by deforestation, water use, waste,
etc through offsets in order to ultimately reduce the long-term
ecological harm their business causes," it said.
(Additional reporting by Martine Geller in London; Editing by
Tom Heneghan)