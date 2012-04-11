UPDATE 2-Envivio, Supernus revive IPO plans

* Supernus sees IPO of 5.8 mln shrs priced at $12-$14 each

* Envivio sees IPO of 7.8 mln shrs priced at $10-$12 each

April 11 Pharmaceutical company Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc and video delivery company Envivio Inc revived their plans to go public on Wednesday, tapping into an IPO market that is picking up steam.

Several companies had postponed their IPO plans last year citing volatile market conditions. But as many as eight companies are s c heduled to debut this week, stirring hopes that the second quarter will revive a stagnant market for public offerings.

Supernus, once the U.S. subsidiary of British pharma company Shire, said it expects its offering of 5.8 million shares to be priced between $12 and $14 each.

At the higher end of its range, the company will raise about $81 million from the offering. Supernus, which initially filed for an IPO in December 2010, makes products to treat central nervous system diseases and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

Envivio, which had postponed its IPO in June last year, now expects to price its upsized offering of 7.8 million shares at $10 to $12 each.

At the top end of its range, Envivio will raise $93.6 million in the offering. It had earlier expected to raise $72 million.

Envivio, which helps telecom operators and cable companies deliver high-quality video to consumers, also added Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank Securities to its list of underwriters.

Several companies unveiled their expected IPO terms this week, including data analytics company Splunk Inc, likely making April a busy month for public offerings.