版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 16日 星期一 23:26 BJT

BRIEF-Patent verdict favoring Enzo Biochem is reversed by US appeals court

March 16 Enzo Biochem Inc : * U.S. appeals court rules in favor of applera corp and against Enzo Biochem

Inc in patent infringement case -- court ruling * U.S. federal circuit court of appeals vacates jury verdict that had been in

enzo's favor * Federal circuit says agrees with applera that jury erred in finding applera

had infringed Enzo patent related to dna sequencing
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐