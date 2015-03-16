BRIEF-Patent verdict favoring Enzo Biochem is reversed by US appeals court

BRIEF-Emera Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.72
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
March 16 Enzo Biochem Inc : * U.S. appeals court rules in favor of applera corp and against Enzo Biochem
Inc in patent infringement case -- court ruling * U.S. federal circuit court of appeals vacates jury verdict that had been in
enzo's favor * Federal circuit says agrees with applera that jury erred in finding applera
had infringed Enzo patent related to dna sequencing
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Proposes to acquire Engie E&P International S.A. For $3.9 billion; Neptune is backed by funds advised by the Carlyle Group Source text : (http://bit.ly/2r3VYIO) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 11 First-quarter operational margins at Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA seem "sustainable" over time, indicating the Brazilian phone carrier that is under bankruptcy protection is generating cash flow, Chief Executive Officer Marco Schroeder said on Thursday.