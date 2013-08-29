Ruptured EOG Resources Eagle Ford oil well burning

HOUSTON Aug 29 A ruptured EOG Resources Inc
oil well in Texas burned on Thursday after a blowout and
explosion hours earlier, the company and fire responders said.
EOG said no one was hurt in the blast at its Eagle Ford
shale oil drilling operation in Lavaca County, about 134 miles
(215.6 km) west of Houston.
The blowout, which EOG called a "well control incident and
fire," occurred Wednesday evening and the blaze was contained
though still burning on Thursday.
"EOG is assembling well control experts and specialized
equipment to safely control the well and extinguish the fire,"
the company said. Those include Wild Well Control, a
Houston-based company specializing in oil and gas well blowout
response.
EOG said it was too early to determine the cause of the
rupture and fire.
Nabors Industries, which has the world's largest
land-rig fleet, owns the drilling rig at the site that was
engulfed in flames.
Matt Thomas, project manager for corporate development and
investor relations at Nabors, said the ongoing fire prevented
crews from assessing whether the rig could be saved, "but it's
going to be pretty bad damage."