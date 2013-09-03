EOG Resources says ruptured Texas oil well capped, fire out

HOUSTON, Sept 3 A ruptured oil well that burned
for days last week has been capped and the blaze extinguished,
EOG Resources Inc said on Tuesday.
The company's well in Lavaca County, about 134 miles (215.6
km) west of Houston, "has been safely secured, the fire is out,"
the company said. The well also was shut in, or capped, the
company said.
The well ruptured and exploded late on Wednesday last week
during a drilling operation, igniting a fire that burned for
several days. No one was hurt.
EOG is the largest oil producer in the prolific Eagle Ford
play with output of 173,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per
day. The company said it was investigating the cause of the blow
out.
The drilling rig at the site that was damaged by the fire
was owned by Nabors Industries, which owns the world's
largest land-rig fleet.