2012年 5月 9日

EOG receiving Bakken crude at Louisiana terminal

NEW YORK May 9 EOG Resources said on Wednesday it received its first Bakken crude at the St. James, Louisiana terminal on April 15.

The terminal will have capacity to handle 50,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) of crude in June and 70,000 bpd by year end, the company said in its quarterly earnings call.

EOG said, however, that the terminal will not be fully operational for the entire second quarter but will run intermittently.

