EOG quarterly profit down but output target raised

BRIEF-Signet Jewelers gives statement to NBC news on "sexual harassment claims"
Nov 5 EOG Resources Inc reported a drop in quarterly earnings as lower natural gas prices hit results, but the U.S. exploration and production company raised its 2012 production target as it pumped more crude oil.
The Houston-based company reported third-quarter net income of $356 million, or $1.31 per share, down from $541 million, or $2.01 per share a year earlier.
EOG says it now expects oil and gas output to grow 10.6 percent in 2012, up from a prior forecast for growth of 9 percent.
* Pandora falls as much as 8 pct after Liberty Media CEO reportedly says Pandora's valuation doesn't make sense but it's interesting at right price- CNBC
FRANKFURT, Feb 28 Bayer said on Tuesday it was reducing its stake in separately listed chemicals subsidiary Covestro in an accelerated bookbuilding process as it seeks to secure funding for the $66 billion takeover of seeds maker Monsanto.