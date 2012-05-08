EOG quarterly profit sharply higher

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
May 8 EOG Resources Inc's first-quarterly profit more than doubled as the U.S. oil and gas company benefited from its shift to drilling for higher-priced crude oil and more productive wells.
Net income was $324 million, or $1.20 per share, compared with $134 million, or 52 cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier.
EOG, based in Houston, also raised its production target for crude oil and liquids rich natural gas for the year to 33 percent from 30 percent.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.