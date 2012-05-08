版本:
EOG quarterly profit sharply higher

May 8 EOG Resources Inc's first-quarterly profit more than doubled as the U.S. oil and gas company benefited from its shift to drilling for higher-priced crude oil and more productive wells.

Net income was $324 million, or $1.20 per share, compared with $134 million, or 52 cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier.

EOG, based in Houston, also raised its production target for crude oil and liquids rich natural gas for the year to 33 percent from 30 percent.

