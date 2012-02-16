UPDATE 2-EOG profit rises, output growth to slow in 2012

* Adj Q4 EPS $1.15 vs $0.88 expected by Wall St

* Sees 2012 capital budget of $7.4-$7.6 bln

* Sees output growth of 5.5 pct, vs over 9 pct in 2011

* Shares fall slightly in after-hours trade

Feb 16 EOG Resources Inc reported on Thursday a bigger-than-expected jump in quarterly profit but gave an outlook for growth in the year ahead that was depressed by the slump in U.S. natural gas prices.

The company increased its 2012 liquids growth target to 30 percent from 27 percent, while its overall growth target is just 5.5 percent. That is down from 9.4 percent growth in 2011, with its 2012 North American natural gas production expected to fall by 11 percent.

"Because EOG`s outlook for natural gas prices is weak for the next several years, EOG plans to invest the minimum amount of capital expenditures necessary to hold its core acreage positions," the company said in a statement.

So just a tenth of its 2012 exploration and development capital budget, expected to be $7.4 billion to $7.6 billion, would be spent on dry natural gas drilling activity, EOG added.

Net income for the fourth quarter rose to $120.7 million, or 45 cents per share, from $53.7 million, or 21 cents per share. Excluding certain items, EOG earned $1.15 a share, compared with the 88 cents per share expected by analysts, on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also raised its quarterly dividend to 17 cents per share, for an annual payout that will be 6.25 percent higher than before.

EOG shares rose initially in after-hours trading following the results, but were later quoted down 0.3 percent at $117.23.