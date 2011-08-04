UPDATE 2-EOG profit up, selling more assets

* Selling $600 mln more assets

* Q2 EPS $1.11 v estimate $0.79

* Shares rise post-market (Adds analyst estimates)

HOUSTON, Aug 4 EOG Resources Inc (EOG.N) reported a higher quarterly profit on Thursday, lifted by crude oil prices and gains related to hedging.

Asset sales for the year are expected to total $1.6 billion, up $600 million from earlier forecasts as capital expenditures rise, the Houston oil and gas company said.

EOG reported a second-quarter profit of $296 million, or $1.10 per share, compared with $60 million, or 24 cents per share.

Excluding items, EOG's profit was $1.11 per share.

Analysts on average expected a profit of 79 cents per share, according to Wall Street estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

EOG, which has operations in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota and the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, said it was on track to grow 2011 production by 9.5 percent.

Its shares rose after hours to $94, up from the New York Stock Exchange close of $92.13. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston. Editing by Andre Grenon and Robert MacMillan)