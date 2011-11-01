UPDATE 1-EOG profit boosted by crude prices, production

* Has sped up exploration, production in shales basins
* U.S. crude oil, condensate production up in Q3
Nov 1 EOG Resources Inc (EOG.N) reported a
quarterly profit compared with a year-earlier loss, as the U.S.
oil and gas company benefited from higher oil prices and
output.
EOG has accelerated exploration and production in shales
basins that are rich in crude oil and natural gas liquids like
the Bakken Shale in North Dakota.
Net profit in the quarter was $540.9 million, or $2.01 per
share, compared with a loss of $70.9 million or 28 cents per
share, a year ago.
Excluding one-time items such as $132.9 million in asset
sales and $357.7 million gain on the mark-to market of
financial commodity contracts, the company earned 83 cents a
share in the latest quarter.
On that basis, analysts on average had expected a profit of
78 cents per share, according to data from Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
U.S. crude oil and condensate production rose 64 percent in
the third quarter, the Houston, Texas company said.
(Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston and Nichola Groom in Los
Angeles, editing by Bernard Orr)