Fit U.S. shale leader EOG Resources no match for cheap oil

WILLISTON, N.D. Feb 19 One of the strongest leaders of the U.S. shale revolution has been humbled by plunging oil prices.

EOG Resources Inc slashed its 2015 budget on Wednesday amid cheap crude and said its output will not grow this year, mere months after confidently saying it was strong enough to weather the downturn without cutbacks.

The move offers the clearest example to date of how the roughly 50 percent drop in oil prices since last June is roiling the U.S. energy industry, forcing once-confident players to make choices unimaginable just 12 months ago.

EOG's scaled back production outlook would mark the first time in years that the company's crude and natural gas output does not jump more than 10 percent.

EOG is not alone. Last week Apache Corp posted a multibillion-dollar net loss and slashed its 2015 budget while saying its output would be flat from last year.

ConocoPhillips and Occidental Petroleum Corp , among many others, have taken similar steps, and the U.S. government forecasts national crude production will dip around the middle of this year.

Many oil industry and market analysts have been waiting anxiously for the latest update from EOG, regarded as a bellwether for the shale patch. The company's stock, for instance, is down only 10 percent the past six months, compared with a 33 percent drop for Apache and a 19 percent drop for Occidental.

If even EOG - a firm renowned for its strong balance sheet, efficient drilling and good hedges - is brought low by the price slump, it may mean that output across the sector could stall more quickly than expected.

Houston-based EOG stressed its primary goal is to survive the price doldrums and that it has no interest in boosting production while oil is relatively cheap.

It was a remarkable about-face for EOG, which last November had said there were no plans to curtail operations, even with cheap crude oil.

Chief Executive Bill Thomas, tacking a different tack on Wednesday, said the company's goal is now to "exit this downturn in better shape than we entered it."

Despite the company's leading position in the oil-rich Eagle Ford and Permian shales in Texas, as well as prime holdings in North Dakota and Wyoming, reality seems to have struck.

Although the company has long been favored by Wall Street - only one of the 39 analysts covering the stock recommends selling shares; 32 encourage buying - even the most-conservative estimates for fourth-quarter profit and the 2015 budget were off.

EOG slashed its 2015 capital budget by 40 percent, planning to spend $4.9 billion to $5.1 billion.

RBC Capital Markets had expected spending of at least $6.1 billion, betting the spend would fuel at least double-digit production growth for the foreseeable future.

Yet with plans to not add more drilling rigs to its fleet this year and hydraulically fracture 45 percent fewer wells, production growth will be tough.

The company expects 2015 production to be flat with 2014 levels, an average of roughly 288,900 barrels per day.

The cuts dragged EOG's stock down more than 7 percent in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

EAGLE FORD REMAINS FOCUS

For now, EOG said its core focus will remain its Eagle Ford acreage in eastern Texas, where executives estimate more than 3 billion barrels of oil could be locked inside its acreage.

The area has so far been prolific for the company, which said in November that output of new fracked wells in the Eagle Ford rose 39 percent compared with wells sunk at the start of 2014. In all, the company plans to bring 345 wells online this year in the play, down sharply from 534 in 2014.

The company's holdings in the Permian shale in western Texas, an area dominated by Chevron Corp, EOG plans its one area of increase, planning to bring 95 wells this year, up 53 percent from last year.

For the company's holdings in North Dakota and Wyoming, most of which are far from pipelines and other traditional transportation, EOG plans sharp reductions, partially an acknowledgment that cheap oil makes the remote plays far less economical than they had been previously.

For its largest projects, EOG would make a 100 percent rate of return with crude prices of at least $80 per barrel, Thomas said last fall. Even if oil prices fall to $40 per barrel, EOG would at least have a 10 percent rate of return, or a profit on its investment, on its wells in Texas and North Dakota.

U.S. crude prices fell 1.4 percent on Wednesday to close at $50.71. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade and Ken Wills)