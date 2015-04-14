EOG wells comprise largest share of 900 N.Dakota wells awaiting fracking

BRIEF-Rightside Group to eliminate 15 pct of workforce
* Rightside Group -on January 20, 2017, co announced an organizational restructuring and cost reduction plan in connection with merger transaction
WILLISTON, N.D., April 14 Wells owned by oil producer EOG Resources Inc comprise the largest number of an estimated 900 North Dakota wells waiting to be fracked, state officials said on Tuesday.
The number of new wells that have been drilled but waiting to be fracked has risen in recent months amidst a more than 50 percent drop in crude prices and an expect $5.3 billion industry tax break in June.
While the estimate of unfracked wells had been published monthly, it wasn't clear until Tuesday which companies were delaying fracking. Oilfield service companies have aggressively sought the information, hoping to drum up new business with those delaying.
EOG is "able to drill a lot of wells and maintain production, while still bank a lot of wells for future price increases," Lynn Helms, head of the state's Department of Mineral Resources, said on a conference call with reporters.
An EOG representative was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Lee Enterprises Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $750 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kji9f1) Further company coverage:
* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - Q4 2016 WI average production was approximately 31,000 boepd, which represents a 34 percent increase