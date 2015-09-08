版本:
EOG Resources CEO expects oil prices to rise in 2016

Sept 8 EOG Resources Inc Chief Executive Bill Thomas expects oil prices to rise next year, telling a group of analysts on Tuesday that he is "excited about 2016."

"We think the market is rebalancing as we speak," Thomas said at the Barclay's Energy-Power Conference. "We think prices could be a little better next year than they are now." (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)

