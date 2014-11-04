UPDATE 1-EOG Resources profit beats Street on Eagle Ford, Bakken

(Adds earnings comparisons, stock, production details)
Nov 4 EOG Resources Inc posted a
better-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday thanks to
jumping oil production in the Eagle Ford and Bakken shale
formations.
The company, the largest oil producer in the contiguous
United States, boosted its forecast for 2014 output, despite
sliding crude oil prices.
The company posted net income of $1.10 billion, or $2.01 per
share in the third quarter, compared with $462.5 million, or 85
cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding one-time items, the company posted a profit of
$1.31 per share.
By that measure, analysts expected earnings of $1.30 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Crude oil and condensate volumes rose 27 percent to 299,500
barrels per day, helped largely by new wells in the Eagle Ford
shale formation in Texas and the Bakken shale formation in North
Dakota.
The Houston-based company touted initial production data
from wells in both shale fields in excess of 2,000 barrels of
oil per day, a strong result. Production in shale formation does
tend to fall off quickly after several months, though.
EOG now expects its 2014 oil and condensate production to
jump 31 percent over 2013 levels. It previously forecast a 29
percent increase.
The company said that it has made no plans to cut operations
amid the recent tumble in crude oil prices.
"Because of our premier acreage positions and zealous
approach to improving completion methods, EOG is positioned to
realize ongoing excellent returns in our top plays and continue
to be an industry leader in domestic organic production growth,"
CEO Bill Thomas said in a statement.
Shares of EOG jumped 5.5 percent in after-hours trading to
$95.20. As of Tuesday's close, the stock had gained about 8
percent so far this year.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, editing by Chris Reese and David
Gregorio)