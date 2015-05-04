EOG Resources posts 1st-qtr loss amid low oil prices

WILLISTON, N.D. May 4 Oil and natural gas producer EOG Resources Inc posted a quarterly loss on Monday as low oil prices ate into results.

The company posted a net loss of $169.7 million, or 31 cents per share, in the first quarter compared to net income of $660.9 million, or $1.21 per share, in the year-ago period.

Production volumes rose 5 percent to 589,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Executives said they would resume fracking new wells if oil prices stabilize around $65 per barrel.

The company plans an earnings conference call at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)