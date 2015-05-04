EOG Resources posts 1st-qtr loss amid low oil prices

Toshiba tells Western Digital not to interfere with chip unit sale
TOKYO, May 9 Toshiba Corp has told its memory chip partner Western Digital Corp not to interfere with the sale of the Japanese company's prized chip unit.
WILLISTON, N.D. May 4 Oil and natural gas producer EOG Resources Inc posted a quarterly loss on Monday as low oil prices ate into results.
The company posted a net loss of $169.7 million, or 31 cents per share, in the first quarter compared to net income of $660.9 million, or $1.21 per share, in the year-ago period.
Production volumes rose 5 percent to 589,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Executives said they would resume fracking new wells if oil prices stabilize around $65 per barrel.
The company plans an earnings conference call at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)
* Ag Growth announces first quarter 2017 results; declares dividends
DUBAI, May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.