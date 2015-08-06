EOG quarterly profit drops 99 percent on plunging oil prices

Aug 6 Oil producer EOG Resources Inc said on Thursday its quarterly profit fell 99 percent amidst plunging crude prices.

The company posted second-quarter net income of $5.3 million, or a penny per share, compared with $706.4 million, or $1.29 per share, in the year-ago period.

Crude oil and condensate volumes fell 1 percent to 277,500 barrels per day. EOG said it would cut its 2015 capital budget by $200 million. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)