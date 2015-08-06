EOG quarterly profit drops 99 percent on plunging oil prices

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
Aug 6 Oil producer EOG Resources Inc said on Thursday its quarterly profit fell 99 percent amidst plunging crude prices.
The company posted second-quarter net income of $5.3 million, or a penny per share, compared with $706.4 million, or $1.29 per share, in the year-ago period.
Crude oil and condensate volumes fell 1 percent to 277,500 barrels per day. EOG said it would cut its 2015 capital budget by $200 million. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.