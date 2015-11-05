EOG Resources posts $4.08 bln loss on asset write-down

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 5 Oil producer EOG Resources Inc posted a more-than $4 billion quarterly loss on Thursday as it wrote down the value of some shale acreage in line with plunging crude prices.
The company posted a net loss of $4.08 billion, or $7.47 per share, compared to a net profit of $1.1 billion, or $2.01 per share, in the year-ago period.
The volume of the crude the company produced fell 7 percent to 569,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.