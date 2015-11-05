版本:
EOG Resources posts $4.08 bln loss on asset write-down

Nov 5 Oil producer EOG Resources Inc posted a more-than $4 billion quarterly loss on Thursday as it wrote down the value of some shale acreage in line with plunging crude prices.

The company posted a net loss of $4.08 billion, or $7.47 per share, compared to a net profit of $1.1 billion, or $2.01 per share, in the year-ago period.

The volume of the crude the company produced fell 7 percent to 569,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chris Reese)

