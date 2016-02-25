UPDATE 1-EOG Resources posts quarterly loss, cuts budget in half

(Adds earning comparison, stock)

HOUSTON Feb 25 Oil producer EOG Resources Inc posted a fourth-quarter loss on Thursday that beat Wall Street's expectations and cut its capital budget in half as the plunge in crude oil prices has eroded margins across the energy industry.

EOG posted a net loss of $284.3 million, or 52 cents per share, compared to a net income of $444.6 million, or 81 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding impairments and one-time items, EOG lost 27 cents per share.

By that measure, analysts expected a loss of 31 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Production fell 7 percent to 569,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Houston-based EOG said it will spend $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion this year, roughly half what it spent in 2015.

"We are confident our organic growth machine will continue to increase both the size and quality of our premium drilling inventory," Chief Executive Bill Thomas said in a statement.

Shares of EOG fell 1.8 percent to $67.25 in after-hours trading. The stock is down 25 percent in the past 52 weeks. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by David Gregorio and Chris Reese)