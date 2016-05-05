EOG Resources first-quarter loss widens on low oil prices

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
HOUSTON May 5 Oil producer EOG Resources Inc said on Thursday its first-quarter loss widened as cost cuts and efficiency gains failed to offset falling crude prices .
The company posted a net loss of $471.8 million, or 86 cents per share, compared with $169.7 million, or 31 cents per share, in the year-ago period. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.