2016年 5月 6日

EOG Resources first-quarter loss widens on low oil prices

HOUSTON May 5 Oil producer EOG Resources Inc said on Thursday its first-quarter loss widened as cost cuts and efficiency gains failed to offset falling crude prices .

The company posted a net loss of $471.8 million, or 86 cents per share, compared with $169.7 million, or 31 cents per share, in the year-ago period. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Diane Craft)

