EOG Resources posts smaller quarterly loss

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Oil producer EOG Resources Inc's loss in the third quarter was smaller than a year earlier the company took an impairment charge of more than $6 billion.
The company posted a net loss of $190 million, or 35 cents per share, compared with a loss of $4.08 billion, or $7.47 per share, a year earlier.
EOG recorded a $6.31 billion charge in year-ago quarter as it wrote down the valuation of its oil and gas assets after a more than 55 percent slump in oil prices.
The company's net operating revenue fell 2.5 percent to $2.12 billion in the latest quarter. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
