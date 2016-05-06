EOG sees ability for 'strong returns' in $40 oil environment -CEO

BRIEF-Columbus Gold announces $5 mln bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
NEW YORK May 6 EOG Resources Inc has the ability to post strong returns with oil prices around $40 a barrel, and would post triple-digit returns should prices spike to $60, chief executive Bill Thomas told investors on Friday.
EOG, considered one of the most efficient U.S. drillers, has a $15-20 per barrel cost advantage over the rest of the industry, which needs a "sustained $60-$65 oil price and 12 months of lead time" to deliver modest growth, Thomas said on a call to discuss first quarter results. (Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11
* TD Bank Group comments on expected impact of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.'s first quarter earnings