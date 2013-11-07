UPDATE 1-EOG sees higher spending in 2014

HOUSTON Nov 7 U.S. oil and gas company EOG
Resources Inc said on Thursday it expects to increase
capital spending next year if crude prices stay near current
levels and put more money into targeting wells in Texas and
North Dakota .
"If oil prices stay where they are now, we will likely step
up our capex over 2013 levels," Mark Papa, EOG's executive
chairman told investors on the company's third-quarter earnings
call.
In 2013, EOG expects to spend $7.2 billion. The company will
release its budget for next year in February when it reports
fourth quarter earnings, Papa said.
EOG will direct more capital to drilling in places where it
is seeing the best returns, so wells in North Dakota's Bakken
shale and the Eagle Ford formation in south Texas will be at the
top of the list, Papa told investors.
On Wednesday after the close, EOG reported a
better-than-expected third-quarter profit fueled by growth in
crude production.
Still, investors fretted about the possibility crude oil
growth may slow on a sequential basis in the fourth quarter.
Those concerns contributed to a 4 percent decline in the
company's stock.
Analysts at Baird characterized EOG's quarterly results as
modestly positive. They cautioned in a note to clients on
Thursday, "The beat and solid operations update are favorable
but investor expectations likely also high for EOG."