EOG quarterly profit rises along with oil production

Aug 2 EOG Resources Inc's second-quarter profit rose 33 percent as the amount of oil it produced jumped more than 50 percent.

The Houston company reported a profit of $395 million, or $1.47 per share, compared with $296 million, or $1.10 per share in the same period a year ago.

The company also raised its full-year production growth target to 9 percent from 7 percent.