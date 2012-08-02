EOG quarterly profit rises along with oil production

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 2
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 2 EOG Resources Inc's second-quarter profit rose 33 percent as the amount of oil it produced jumped more than 50 percent.
The Houston company reported a profit of $395 million, or $1.47 per share, compared with $296 million, or $1.10 per share in the same period a year ago.
The company also raised its full-year production growth target to 9 percent from 7 percent.
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Northern Vertex reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Savanna responds to Total's amended unsolicited offer for Savanna