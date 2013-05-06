EOG quarterly profit up, Eagle Ford output helps

BRIEF-U.S. FDA issues CRL for baricitinib
* Letter indicates that FDA is unable to approve application in its current form
May 6 EOG Resources Inc reported a 53 percent increase in first-quarter earnings, as oil and gas output from the company's wells in the Eagle Ford formation in Texas helped push production higher.
EOG had a profit of $495 million, or $1.82 per share, compared with $324 million, or $1.20 per share in the same period a year earlier.
Oil and gas output rose 6 percent to 475,000 barrels oil equivalent (boe) per day. Crude oil production rose 33 percent, the Houston company said.
LOS ANGELES, April 14 For die-hard "Star Wars" collectors, this weekend's fan convention in Orlando, Florida, is a must-attend event. The annual Star Wars Celebration is the only place Walt Disney Co licensees are selling a new Luke Skywalker action figure, limited-edition Stormtrooper helmets and other coveted merchandise.
* Will redeem all of its outstanding $700 million in principal amount of 7.0% senior notes due 2022 on May 15, 2017