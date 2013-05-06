版本:
EOG quarterly profit up, Eagle Ford output helps

May 6 EOG Resources Inc reported a 53 percent increase in first-quarter earnings, as oil and gas output from the company's wells in the Eagle Ford formation in Texas helped push production higher.

EOG had a profit of $495 million, or $1.82 per share, compared with $324 million, or $1.20 per share in the same period a year earlier.

Oil and gas output rose 6 percent to 475,000 barrels oil equivalent (boe) per day. Crude oil production rose 33 percent, the Houston company said.
