版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 7日 星期四 06:21 BJT

EOG quarterly profit rises along with oil production

Nov 6 EOG Resources Inc on Wednesday reported a higher third-quarter profit on a jump in the production of crude oil from shale formations like the Eagle Ford in south Texas.

Profit rose to $463 million, or $1.69 per share, from $356 million, or $1.31 per share in the same period a year earlier.

EOG, which also drills oil wells in North Dakota's Bakken shale, said its U.S. crude oil and condensate output rose 41 percent from a year-ago.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐