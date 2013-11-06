EOG quarterly profit rises along with oil production

Nov 6 EOG Resources Inc on Wednesday reported a higher third-quarter profit on a jump in the production of crude oil from shale formations like the Eagle Ford in south Texas.

Profit rose to $463 million, or $1.69 per share, from $356 million, or $1.31 per share in the same period a year earlier.

EOG, which also drills oil wells in North Dakota's Bakken shale, said its U.S. crude oil and condensate output rose 41 percent from a year-ago.