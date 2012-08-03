EOG hopes to drill more shale wells with fewer rigs

Aug 3 EOG Resources said Thursday it
plans to drill more wells in the Eagle Ford prospect in south
Texas with fewer rigs.
The company said it is lowering the number of rigs in the
Eagle Ford shale to 20 from 24, taking advantage of new
efficiencies.
Well costs, however, are running higher than previous
estimates at $6 million a well due to expensive fracking gel and
larger well completion undertakings, EOG said during the
company's second-quarter earnings call.
The Houston-based firm also said it will increase the volume
of crude it ships from the Bakken shale in North Dakota to the
St. James, Louisiana, terminal to 80,000 barrels per day by the
end of the year.