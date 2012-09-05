版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 6日 星期四 02:25 BJT

BRIEF-Moody's rates EOG's proposed notes A3

Sept 5 EOG Resources Inc : * Moody's rates eog's proposed notes a3 * Rpt-moody's rates eog's proposed notes a3

