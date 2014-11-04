版本:
EOG Resources profit more than doubles on Eagle Ford, Bakken

Nov 4 EOG Resources Inc, the largest oil producer in the contiguous United States, said on Tuesday its quarterly profit more than doubled thanks to strong performance in the Eagle Ford and Bakken shale formations.

The company posted net income of $1.10 billion, or $2.01 per share in the third quarter, compared with $462.5 million, or 85 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Crude oil and condensate volumes rose 27 percent to 299,500 barrels per day. EOG now expects its 2014 oil and condensate production to jump 31 percent over 2013 levels. It previously forecast a 29 percent increase. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chris Reese)
