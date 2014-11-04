EOG Resources profit more than doubles on Eagle Ford, Bakken

Nov 4 EOG Resources Inc, the largest oil
producer in the contiguous United States, said on Tuesday its
quarterly profit more than doubled thanks to strong performance
in the Eagle Ford and Bakken shale formations.
The company posted net income of $1.10 billion, or $2.01 per
share in the third quarter, compared with $462.5 million, or 85
cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Crude oil and condensate volumes rose 27 percent to 299,500
barrels per day. EOG now expects its 2014 oil and condensate
production to jump 31 percent over 2013 levels. It previously
forecast a 29 percent increase.
