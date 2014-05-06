版本:
BRIEF-EOG says expects upward pressure on natgas prices during storage withdrawal

HOUSTON May 6 EOG Resources Inc : * CEO says expects upward pressure on natgas prices during storage withdrawal

season * CEO says expects strong oil prices for the rest of this year * Says not investing any additional money in dry gas drilling
