版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 6日 星期二 23:03 BJT

BRIEF-EOG CEO sees lower 2013 capex as gas spending declines

HOUSTON Nov 6 EOG Resources Inc : * CEO says 2013 capex expected to be lower than 2012 as spending on gas

declines * CEO says expects 2013 funding gap to be "very manageable"

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐