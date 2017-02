(Follows alerts)

Aug 4 Eola Property Trust filed with U.S. regulators to withdraw its $675 million public offering of common stock, citing "unfavorable market conditions".

The IPO, filed in October, was to be underwritten by BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays Capital and Wells Fargo Securities.

In October 2010, the Orlando, Florida-based commercial real estate investment trust said it will use the proceeds to repay debts and acquire properties. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)