版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 16日 星期二 18:24 BJT

E.ON CFO to leave company by end of the year -report

FRANKFURT, July 16 E.ON Chief Financial Officer Marcus Schenck will leave his post at Germany's largest utility and return to Goldman Sachs, his former employer, Germany's manager magazin reported, citing supervisory board sources.

The report said Schenck, whose contract ends at the end of 2014, would leave the company at the end of the year at the latest and that he would be succeeded by Klaus Schaefer, head of E.ON Global Commodities.

E.ON and Goldman Sachs both declined to comment.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐