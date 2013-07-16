E.ON CFO to leave company by end of the year -report

BRIEF-Old Dominion Freight Line to be "official freight carrier for MLB
* Old Dominion Freight Line Inc - co, MLB announced that Old Dominion will be "official freight carrier for Major League Baseball"
FRANKFURT, July 16 E.ON Chief Financial Officer Marcus Schenck will leave his post at Germany's largest utility and return to Goldman Sachs, his former employer, Germany's manager magazin reported, citing supervisory board sources.
The report said Schenck, whose contract ends at the end of 2014, would leave the company at the end of the year at the latest and that he would be succeeded by Klaus Schaefer, head of E.ON Global Commodities.
E.ON and Goldman Sachs both declined to comment.
* Coach Inc- under terms of offer letter Joshua Schulman will receive an initial base salary of $950,000 per year - sec filing
* Oceaneering announces Anadarko Constellation umbilical contract