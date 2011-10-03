E.ON names Goldman to run network sale - source

FRANKFURT Oct 3 German utility E.ON AG (EONGn.DE) has appointed Goldman Sachs to run the sale of its natural gas transport network, as it sheds assets and jobs after a decision by Germany to abandon nuclear power, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Open Grid Europe, part of E.ON's Ruhrgas unit, operates a 12,000 kilometre (km) network and employs about 1,800 people.

The source put the value of the unit at between 2 billion euros ($2.68 billion) and 2.5 billion, confirming a report in the Financial Times.

The paper said the sale was likely to take until the first or second quarter of 2012 to complete.

E.ON and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

E.ON shares were down 1.3 percent at 16.14 euros at 1254 GMT in thin trade owing to a public holiday in Germany. ($1 = 0.745 Euros) (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff and Alexander Huebner; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Ludwig Burger and David Holmes)