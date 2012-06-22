UPDATE 1-MVV readies bid for E.On waste burning unit-source

* MVV could bid 800 mln eur to 1 bln eur for unit - source
* Other bidders also preparing offers - sources
* Binding offers due on Monday, June 25
By Tom Käckenhoff and Stefanie Huber
FRANKFURT, June 22 German utility MVV
is readying a bid for E.On's Energy from Waste unit,
with the offer seen in a range between 800 million euros ($1
billion) and 1 billion, a source familiar with the sales process
said.
"MVV is expected to submit a bid for Energy from Waste on
Monday," the person said, adding that MVV was in position to bid
on its own rather than with a partner.
The sale of the waste-burning unit is part of E.ON's 15
billion euro disposal programme to streamline its activities as
the group struggles to cope with Germany's decision to shut all
nuclear plants by 2022.
Sources had previously said Germany-based water and
environmental service company Remondis was working on
a bid in conjunction with MVV.
"A partnership with Remondis is not planned," the person
said on Thursday.
The deal, if successful, would be the biggest takeover in
MVV's history and enable the utility to take E.On's place as the
largest operator of waste incinerators in Germany.
MVV, E.On and Remondis declined comment.
Separately banking sources said Singapore-based SembCorp
is in talks with five or six banks for bridge
financing of around 1 billion euros to back its bid for the
unit.
Morgan Stanley Infrastructure and Swedish private
equity group EQT are also readying bids, sources familiar with
the situation said. The two companies were not immediately
available for comment.
E.ON has hired Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland
to manage the sale, which was delayed in June with
sources saying overcapacity in the waste burning market had
reduced bidder interest.
E.ON Energy from Waste generated revenue of 544 million
euros in 2011. It has 18 incinerators in Europe, most in
Germany, with an annual capacity of about 4.0 million tonnes.
The market is suffering from overcapacity after Germany
encouraged construction of incinerators in the 1990s to reduce
the use of landfills.
These plants now compete for shrinking amounts of waste as
recycling increases. Incineration companies must pay more for
the refuse they use as fuel while power prices are falling. In
Germany less than 1 percent of electricity comes from waste.