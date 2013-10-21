E.ON's Huntington field output limited by access to pipeline

* Huntington oilfield producing at 40 pct capacity -partner
* Field partner cites constraints with BP's CATS pipeline
OSLO Oct 21 The North Sea Huntington oilfield
in waters off Britain is producing at only about 40 percent of
capacity due to problems in using a pipeline operated by energy
major BP, a partner in the field said on Monday.
Norwegian oil firm Noreco said it was unclear when
output at the small field, which is operated by German utility
E.ON, could be ramped up.
Noreco's share of Huntington's production was 3,391 barrels
of oil equivalent per day in September. This would bring
Huntington's total output to some 17,000 boe per day last month.
But the field has the potential to produce 40,000 boe per
day, Noreco said last month.
E.ON, which also pumps some gas out of the field, must ship
some of that gas via the CATS gas pipeline to be able to produce
oil. The capacity to do so is limited, however, by constraints
on the pipeline, Noreco said.
"It still is CATS that is the problem. We expect further
information from the operator in the coming days," Noreco Chief
Executive Svein Arild Killingland told Reuters.
Noreco holds a 20 percent stake in the field, E.ON 25
percent. Premier Oil of Britain 40 percent and Canada's
Iona Energy 15 percent.
BP could not immediately be reached for comment.
The Central Area Transmission System (CATS) is a 404 km (251
mile) pipeline that transports gas from the North Sea to
Teesside in northern England.
A major gas pipeline for Britain, it can handle more than 48
million cubic metres of gas per day.