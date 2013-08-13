E.ON's Huntington oil field in North Sea shut, partner says

BRIEF-Banro announces Q1 2017 production results
* Banro Corp- recoveries at twangiza during q1 of 2017 continued to be impacted by blend of ore types based on available run-of-mine ore
OSLO Aug 13 Production at E.ON's Huntington oil field in the U.K. North Sea will remain shut until issues related to the cargo tank venting system on the platform are resolved, Norwegian Energy Company, a partner in the field said on Tuesday.
"E.ON E&P is evaluating a production restart dependent on suitable weather conditions, possibly at a reduced rated until the issue with the cargo tank venting system is fully solved," the Norwegian firm said.
"Prior to the shutdown, Huntington was producing approximately 24,000 barrels of oil per day," it added.
E.ON operates the field with a 25 percent stake while other shareholders include Premier Oil plc (40 percent), Noreco (20 percent), and Iona Energy Inc. (15 percent).
* TSX closes down 112.92 points, or 0.72 percent, at 15,535.48
* RPM International Inc- files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - sec filing