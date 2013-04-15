Production starts at E.ON oil/gas field Huntington

BRIEF-Washington Federal to buy Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 mln in stock
* Washington Federal, Inc. to acquire Anchor Bancorp for $63.9 million in stock
FRANKFURT, April 15 E.ON has started production from the Huntington oil and gas field in the North Sea, the company said in a weekend statement.
Huntington is located on the UK Continental Shelf, 230 kilometres east of the British coast. The development includes a 12 km gas export pipeline connected to the BP CATS transport system, allowing export of gas to the UK.
The field has 27 million barrels oil equivalent (mboe) in gross reserves, according to an estimate published in a statement by E.ON subsidiary E.ON Exploration and Production (E&P).
"Huntington will contribute significantly to the company's near-term production growth and implementation of our business strategy," said Frank Sivertsen, chief executive of E.ON E&P.
Total project investments exceed 496 million euros ($649.64 million), E.ON said.
E.ON is the operator, owning a 25 percent interest in the licence. The other partners are Premier Oil (40 percent), Noreco (20 percent) and Iona Energy (15 percent).
MELBOURNE, April 12 London copper eased on Wednesday amid heightening geopolitical tensions with North Korea, but held above two-week lows hit in the previous session on a healthy demand outlook. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper traded down 0.1 percent at $5,763 a tonne by 0200 GMT, after ending a tad firmer on Tuesday having previously slumped to $5,710 a tonne during the session, a two-week low. * SHFE COPPER: Shanghai Futures Exchange c
BEIJING, April 12 China's producer price inflation cooled for the first time in seven months in March as iron ore and coal prices tumbled, pressured by fears that Chinese steel production is outweighing demand and threatening a glut of the metal later this year.