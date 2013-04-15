版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 15日 星期一 15:42 BJT

Production starts at E.ON oil/gas field Huntington

FRANKFURT, April 15 E.ON has started production from the Huntington oil and gas field in the North Sea, the company said in a weekend statement.

Huntington is located on the UK Continental Shelf, 230 kilometres east of the British coast. The development includes a 12 km gas export pipeline connected to the BP CATS transport system, allowing export of gas to the UK.

The field has 27 million barrels oil equivalent (mboe) in gross reserves, according to an estimate published in a statement by E.ON subsidiary E.ON Exploration and Production (E&P).

"Huntington will contribute significantly to the company's near-term production growth and implementation of our business strategy," said Frank Sivertsen, chief executive of E.ON E&P.

Total project investments exceed 496 million euros ($649.64 million), E.ON said.

E.ON is the operator, owning a 25 percent interest in the licence. The other partners are Premier Oil (40 percent), Noreco (20 percent) and Iona Energy (15 percent).
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐