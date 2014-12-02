UPDATE 1-E.ON CEO says to put focus on organic growth after spin-off

* E.ON to focus less on acquisitions -CEO
* Says both companies will be attractive to investors
* Shares down 1.1 percent
(Adds details on grid business)
BERLIN, Dec 2 German utility E.ON
plans to put priority on natural growth rather than acquisitions
once it has spun off its power plants, energy trading and
upstream businesses in 2016, Chief Executive Johannes Teyssen
said on Tuesday.
The spin-off announced this week will leave E.ON with a
portfolio of power distribution grids and renewable energy
businesses as well as end-customer services such as energy
efficiency, ridding it of its loss-making coal and gas plants
that have suffered from a rise in renewables.
"E.ON will grow more through organic growth and less via
acquisitions," Teyssen told a group of foreign journalists in
Berlin on Tuesday.
He also sought to assuage concerns about the new company,
which has been labelled by some analysts as a "bad utility" - a
comparison to similar developments in the banking industry.
"Both companies will have global ambitions," he added,
saying he was convinced that both entities would be highly
attractive for investors.
Shares in the group retreated 1.4 percent in mid-morning
trade, having gained more than 4 percent on Monday.
E.ON's future set-up will be mostly based on power and gas
distribution grids, which yield mid- to high-single digit
returns usually set by country regulators, making them stable
cash machines.
This has made them a favourite target of infrastructure
investors on the lookout for stable returns amid record-low
interest rates.
Across Europe, E.ON relies on more than 1 million kilometres
of networks, most of it located in its home market Germany, and
supplies 26 million grid customers.
