E.ON waste-burning unit sale delayed again-sources

* Remondis teamed up with MVV to make bid - sources
* Deadline moved to June 25 - source
* E.ON, MVV decline to comment
FRANKFURT, June 5 German utility E.ON's
plans to sell its waste-burning unit Energy from
Waste are being further delayed and the deadline for binding
bids has been extended beyond June 8, three people familiar with
the matter said on Tuesday.
One of the sources said the new deadline for binding bids
could be closer to June 25.
The deadline, initially set for the end of May, had been
postponed to June 8, sources said last month, after overcapacity
in the market for waste burning plants reduced bidder interest.
On Tuesday, two sources said that Germany-based water and
environmental service company Remondis had teamed up
with German utility MVV to bid for the unit, while
Singapore's Sembcorp has said it was also looking at the unit.
E.ON and MVV declined to comment. Remondis was not
immediately available for comment.
The sale of Energy from Waste is part of E.ON's 15 billion
euro disposal program to streamline its activities as the group
struggles to cope with Germany's decision to shut down all
nuclear plants by 2022.
Last month, sources said that bids for the unit would
unlikely top 800 million euros to 1 billion euros and that four
potential buyers were expected to make binding bids, with Morgan
Stanley Infrastructure and Swedish private equity group
EQT seen as front runners.
E.ON has hired Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland
to manage the sale process.
E.ON Energy from Waste generated revenue of 544 million
euros in 2011. It has 18 waste incinerators in Europe, most in
Germany, with an annual capacity of about 4.0 million tonnes.
But the market is experiencing overcapacity after Germany
encouraged construction of incinerators in the 1990s to reduce
the use of landfills.
These plants now compete for shrinking amounts of waste as
recycling increases. Incineration companies must pay more for
the refuse they use as fuel while power prices are falling. In
Germany less than 1 percent of electricity comes from waste.