E.On Russia recommends 2012 dividends of 0.29 roubles/share

MOSCOW, - E.On Russia, the Russian subsidiary of Germany's E.On, has recommended a dividend of 0.29 roubles per share for 2012, worth 18.3 billion roubles ($583 million), General Director Maxim Shirokov said on Friday.

E.On Russia also plans over a medium-term period to pay its shareholders 40-60 percent of its earnings under IFRS international accounting standards, a presentation for investors showed.