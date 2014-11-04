版本:
BRIEF-EOS Imaging announces two new U.S. installations

Nov 4 Eos Imaging SA :

* Announces two new U.S. installations

* Announces installation of EOS Imaging system at Northwestern Medicine's new outpatient pavilion

* The second is at the Spine Center at the University of Virginia health system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
