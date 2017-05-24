EP Energy, Tesoro form drilling JV in Utah's Uinta basin

May 24 U.S. oil and gas producer EP Energy Corp and refiner Tesoro Corp on Wednesday announced a joint venture to drill 60 wells in the Uinta basin in Utah.

Tesoro will buy all the oil produced from the wells and provide capital for a 50 percent stake in EP Energy's working interest in the wells.

The companies also signed a multi-year crude oil supply agreement for yellow and black waxy crude oil to supply Tesoro's Salt Lake City refinery. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)