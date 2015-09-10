UPDATE 1-U.S. court finds EPA was wrong to approve Dow pesticide harmful to bees

(Adds comment from California regulator)
By Carey Gillam
Sept 10 A U.S. appeals court ruled on Thursday
that federal regulators erred in allowing an insecticide
developed by Dow AgroSciences onto the market, canceling its
approval and giving environmentalists a major victory.
The ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth
Circuit, in San Francisco, is significant for commercial
beekeepers and others who say a dramatic decline in bee colonies
needed to pollinate key food crops is tied to widespread use of
a class of insecticides known as neonicotinoids. Critics say the
Environmental Protection Agency is failing to evaluate the risks
thoroughly.
The lawsuit was filed in 2013 against the EPA by
organizations representing the honey and honey beekeeping
industry. The groups specifically challenged EPA approval of
insecticides containing sulfoxaflor, saying studies have shown
they are highly toxic to honey bees.
The court said in its ruling that sulfoxaflor is a
neonicotinoid subclass.
Dow AgroSciences, a unit of Dow Chemical Co, first
sought EPA approval for sulfoxaflor in 2010 for use in three
products. Brand names include Transform and Closer.
"It's a complete victory for the beekeepers we represent,"
said Greg Loarie, an attorney who represents the American Honey
Producers Association, the American Beekeeping Federation and
other plaintiffs in the case. "The EPA has not been very
vigilant."
Dow said in a statement that it "respectfully disagrees"
with ruling and will "work with EPA to implement the order and
to promptly complete additional regulatory work to support the
registration of the products."
The EPA said it was reviewing the court's decision and would
have no further comment.
California's Department of Pesticide Regulation issued a
statement Thursday noting that it has long had concerns about
sulfoxaflor's impact on bees and has never allowed unconditional
registration in that key farming state.
Honeybees pollinate plants that produce roughly a quarter of
the food consumed by Americans. The demise of the bees has
become a hotly debated topic between agrichemical companies,
which say the insecticides they sell are not to blame, and those
who say research shows a direct connection between
neonicotinoids and large bee die-offs.
The White House has formed a task force to study the issue
and the EPA has said it is trying to address concerns.
In its ruling, the court found that the EPA relied on
"flawed and limited data" to approve the unconditional
registration of sulfoxaflor, and that approval was not supported
by "substantial evidence."
Dow had asked the EPA to approve sulfoxaflor for use on a
variety of crops, including citrus, cotton, canola,
strawberries, soybeans and wheat.
The EPA analyzed studies and data provided by Dow about the
effects of sulfoxaflor on various species, including bees, and
initially proposed several conditions on approval due to
insufficient data provided by Dow, the court found.
However, in May 2013 the EPA decided to go ahead with
unconditional registration even though the record revealed Dow
never completed additional requested studies, the ruling stated.
In vacating the EPA approval, the court said that "given the
precariousness of bee populations, leaving the EPA's
registration of sulfoxaflor in place risks more potential
environmental harm than vacating it."
The EPA must obtain further data regarding the effects of
sulfoxaflor on bees as required by EPA regulations before it
grants approval, the court said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said earlier this year
that losses of managed honeybee colonies hit 42.1 percent from
April 2014 through April 2015, up from 34.2 percent for 2013-14,
and the second-highest annual loss to date.
Agrichemical companies that sell neonicotinoid products say
mite infestations and other factors are the cause of bee demise.
(Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City, Missouri; Editing by
Dan Grebler and Lisa Shumaker)